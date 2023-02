Say She She performs "Fortune Teller" Each member of the brooklyn-based trio Say She She grew up singing classical music. And that's just one influence on their sound - which incorporates everything from funk to jazz and even the rhythms of Bollywood. It's all led to five-star critical reviews, a growing fan base, and their current U.S. and European tour. Now, from their debut album "Prism," here is Say She She with "Fortune Teller."