Saturday Sessions: Yola performs "Temporary" Contemporary pop singer Yola makes a return visit to Saturday Sessions. The singer first started performing in Britain's underground music scene and hit it big with the release of her debut album. She made her U.S. TV debut on Saturday Sessions and received four Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist. On Friday, she released the highly-anticipated new EP "My Way" and announced a new nationwide tour. Now, here is Yola with "Temporary."