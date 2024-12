Saturday Sessions: Wyatt Flores performs "Stillwater" Born and raised in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Wyatt Flores started playing guitar at the age of 13. In 2020, he dropped out of school to pursue music full time. Two years later, he released his first EP, and earlier this year, released his first full-length album "Welcome to the Plains." Now, from his new record, here's Wyatt Flores with "Stillwater."