Saturday Sessions: Wyatt Flores performs "Don't Wanna Say Goodnight" Wyatt Flores started playing guitar at 13, and in 2020 he dropped out of college to pursue music full time. Two years later, he released his first EP, which included his breakout hit "Please Don't Go." Now, the country singer-songwriter who was named "Breakout Artist of the Year" by Amazon, is on a national headlining tour and has released his first album, "Welcome to the Plains." Now, from "Welcome to the Plains," here is Wyatt Flores with "Don't Wanna Say Goodnight."