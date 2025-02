Saturday Sessions: Willow Avalon performs "Homewrecker" Born and raised in rural Georgia, Willow Avalon grew up surrounded by country and gospel music. At the age of 12, she taught herself how to play guitar and was soon performing in local bands. She left home at 15 to pursue her dreams, and at one point, she lived in her car. Things changed with the release of her debut EP, which got over 30 million streams. From her new record, here is Avalon with "Homewrecker."