Saturday Sessions: Wilderado performs "Higher Than Most" Wilderado was formed in 2015, when frontman Max Rainer and guitarist Taylor Wimpee met at Baylor University. In the decade since, the band has recorded two albums and five EPs, and toured the world. This fall, they released "Talker," their second full-length studio collection, to rave reviews. Now, from their latest album "Talker," here is Wilderado with "Higher Than Most."