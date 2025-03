Saturday Sessions: Wilder Woods performs "Be Yourself" Wilder Woods makes a return visit to Saturday Sessions this week. Wilder Woods is a solo project from singer-songwriter Bear Rinehart, who is best known as the frontman of the Grammy-nominated band "Need to Breathe." Just last month, Rinehart released "Curioso," his third outing under the Wilder Woods moniker. The long-awaited LP mixes alt-rock and folk, inspired by memories of his grandmother's curio cabinet. Now, from that new project, here is Wilder Wodos with "Be Yourself."