Saturday Sessions: Waylon Payne performs "Sins of the Father" Waylon Payne, a scion of outlaw country music royalty, is joining this episode of “CBS This Morning: Saturday.” Payne comes to Saturday Sessions after releasing his first album in 16 years, “Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me.” Payne joins from Nashville, Tennessee to perform “Sins of the Father."