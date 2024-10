Saturday Sessions: Waxahatchee performs "Right Back to It" Singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield grew up near Waxahatchee Creek in Alabama. When she dropped out of college to pursue a career in music, she used the creek's name as a stage name and began performing as Waxahatchee. In the decade that followed, she toured the country countless times and recorded six critically acclaimed albums. Now, from her latest album "Tigers Blood," here is Waxahatchee with "Right Back to It."