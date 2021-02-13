Saturday Sessions: Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby perform "Campfire” Waxahatchee is the performance name of Alabama native Katie Crutchfield. Singer and musician Kevin Morby is her partner in life – and sometimes when performing as well. The pair recently moved back to Morby’s native Kansas City, where they both are creating new music. Morby’s new album “Sundowner” came out this fall, and Waxahatchee's album “Saint Cloud” was released last spring. The two joined “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform the song “Campfire,” from Morby’s album “Sundowner.”