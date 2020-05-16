Saturday Sessions: Watkins Family Hour performs "Just Another Reason" Brother and sister Sara and Sean Watkins first gained acclaim for their Grammy-winning band, Nickel Creek. In 2015, they made their first Watkins Family Hour record with collaborators including Fiona Apple and Belmont Tench. Since the pandemic has put their tour on hold, they have been hosting a series of livestream concerts, featuring famous friends like Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore and John C. Reilly. Watkins Family Hour joins “CBS This Morning’s” Saturday Sessions from Southern California to perform “Just Another Reason.”