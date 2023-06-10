Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Waldemar performs "Limbo"

Indie rock band Waldemar hails from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. When they aren't performing, frontman Gabe Larson has a day job sanding floors. Now, the band is releasing their self-released debut "Ruthless." Here is Waldemar with "Limbo."
