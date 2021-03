Saturday Sessions: Valerie June performs "You And I” Singer-songwriter Valerie June makes her return to "Saturday Sessions." A native of Tennessee, her first projects were self-released until a breakthrough album in 2013 and a follow-up four years later. Last week, she released her latest collection, "The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers." Performing from New York, here is Valerie June, with "You And I.”