Saturday Sessions: This Is The Kit performs "Coming To Get You Nowhere" This Is The Kit is both the alias of British musician Kate Stables and the name of her band. Based in Paris, the group has toured with fellow cutting-edge bands like "The National" and "Iron and Wine." This fall they released their fifth studio album, "Off Off On." The band joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” from Lyon, France to perform “Coming To Get You Nowhere."