Saturday Sessions: The Wild Feathers perform “Stereo" The Wild Feathers were formed in 2010, and since then, they've been touring non-stop. The Nashville-based quintet has recorded four studio albums, sold-out headlining tours, and shared dates with icons like Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan. This week, the band will release "Sirens," their first new album in three years. Here are The Wild Feathers with "Stereo."