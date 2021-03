Saturday Sessions: The Weather Station performs "Tried To Tell You” The Weather Station, the music project by Toronto's Tamara Lindeman, is hitting its stride. Her fifth album has been her breakout. While the tracks are as emotionally delicate and honest as any love songs, their theme is Lindeman's experience with our changing climate. The band joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to perform the song "Tried To Tell You” from their new album "Ignorance."