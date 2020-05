Saturday Sessions: The Secret Sisters perform "Hold You Dear" Siblings Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle have released four albums since they debuted as the Secret Sisters over a decade ago. One of the albums received a Grammy nomination for best folk album in 2017. The duo recently released a new album, “Saturn Return,” produced by fellow artist Brandi Carlile. They join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” from Rogers’ home in Alabama to perform “Hold You Dear.”