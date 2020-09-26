Saturday Sessions: The Lumineers perform “It Wasn’t Easy To Be Happy For You” Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites were struggling musicians in New York before they moved to Denver and started recording. There they formed The Lumineers, and the group’s first album peaked at number two on the charts. Their second album debuted at number one. Their latest collection, “Three,” just scored a Billboard nomination for “Best Rock Album.” They join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “It Wasn’t Easy To Be Happy For You.”