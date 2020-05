Saturday Sessions: The Lone Bellow performs "Wonder" Zach Williams' friends urged him to turn his journal entries into song lyrics. Now, with bandmates Kanene Pipkin and Brian Elmquist, they make up The Lone Bellow — a widely-acclaimed group whose albums have often landed on best-of-the-year lists. They released their fourth collection, “Half Moon Light,” in February. The joined “CBS This Morning’s” Saturday Sessions from their homes in Nashville to perform “Wonder.”