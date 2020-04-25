Saturday Sessions: The Killers perform "Caution" Superstar band The Killers is performing for this week’s Saturday Sessions. The platinum-selling group from Las Vegas made their debut with their 2004 album “Hot Fuss,” which went on to become a global hit. They have since seen their music reach number one on U.K. and U.S. charts, and have sold over 28 million albums. Their latest album, “Imploding the Mirage,” will be out in May 2020. Here they perform “Caution” from the new album, recorded in a Utah studio.