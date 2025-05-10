Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: The Head and the Heart performs "After The Setting Sun"

The Head and the Heart started out as friends playing open mic nights together, but they became a sensation when their self-titled debut took off in 2009. Since then, they have earned a reputation as a must-see live act. Yesterday, the band dropped their sixth album, which is already being praised as a heartfelt return to their roots. In a return visit to Saturday Sessions, here is The Head and the Heart with "After The Setting Sun."
