Saturday Sessions: The Gaslight Anthem performs "Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts" New Jersey rock band The Gaslight Anthem has drawn comparisons to Bruce Springsteen, and now "The Boss" himself has given his seal of approval, singing harmonies on a track from their new album "History Books." The album is the band's first in almost a decade. From their 2008 EP "Señor and the Queen," here is The Gaslight Anthem with "Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts."