Saturday Sessions: The Coward Brothers perform "Tipsy Woman" The Coward Brothers — better known as Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett — began playing together more than 40 years ago, but until this week, the duo hadn't released any new music since 2006. Now, their new, self-titled album is earning critical acclaim. Now, from "The Coward Brothers," here are the Coward Brothers with "Tipsy Woman."