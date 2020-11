Saturday Sessions: The Avett Brothers perform “I Go To My Heart” Growing up in North Carolina, music was in the family for Scott and Seth Avett. With a professional pianist grandmother and a guitarist father, the brothers played in their own rock bands in school before merging them. The Avett Brothers saw two albums nominated for Grammy Awards, and released their latest over the summer, titled “The Third Gleam.” They join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “I Go To My Heart.”