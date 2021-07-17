Saturday Sessions: Tedeschi Trucks Band performs "Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?" Tedeschi Trucks Band makes their return to "Saturday Sessions." Derek Trucks played with the legendary Allman Brothers Band, and for a time, Susan Tedeschi was their opening act. The two married but continued to lead separate bands until forming their own Grammy-winning group in 2010. Their latest release, the live album "Layla Revisited," is a cover of the classic "Derek and the Dominos" album. From New Haven, Connecticut, Tedeschi Trucks Band performs "Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?"