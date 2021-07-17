Saturday Sessions: Tedeschi Trucks Band performs "Bell Bottom Blues" Tedeschi Trucks Band makes their return to "Saturday Sessions." Derek Trucks played with the legendary Allman Brothers Band, and for a time, Susan Tedeschi was their opening act. The two married but continued to lead separate bands until forming their own Grammy-winning group in 2010. Their latest release, the live album "Layla Revisited," is a cover of the classic "Derek and the Dominos" album. From New Haven, Connecticut, Tedeschi Trucks Band performs "Bell Bottom Blues."