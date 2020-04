Saturday Sessions: Taylor Goldsmith performs "All Your Favorite Bands" Taylor Goldsmith has been the frontman for the band Dawes for almost a dozen years, in addition to collaborating with fellow artists such as Elvis Costello and performing on albums by John Fogerty and Jackson Browne. After having appeared on our show six times, Goldsmith is helping “CBS This Morning: Saturday” kick off our first Saturday Session from home. Here, Goldsmith performs “All Your Favorite Bands.”