Saturday Sessions: SYML performs "You and I"

SYML joins this week’s “Saturday Sessions.” The singer-songwriter was born in Washington state and began playing piano as a young child. This month, he released his new album, "The Day My Father Died.” Here is SYML with "You and I."
