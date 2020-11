Saturday Sessions: Sylvan Esso performs “Ring” Singer Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn formed the electronic-pop duo Sylvan Esso in Durham, N.C. back in 2013. A year later they hit the Billboard album charts with their debut album. Their next album scored a Grammy nomination, and now they’re out with their third collection, titled "Free Love." From a rooftop in Durham, Sylvan Esso performs "Ring."