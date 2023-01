Saturday Sessions: Sylvan Esso performs "Didn't Care" The electronic pop-duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn hails from Durham, North Carolina. Their debut album hit Billboard's Top 40, and their second and third albums each scored Grammy nominations. Just this week they announced a big North American tour. Sylvan Esso visits "Saturday Sessions" to perform "Didn't Care," from their latest album, "No Rules Sandy."