Saturday Sessions: Spoon performs “Inside Out”

Formed in Austin almost three decades ago, Spoon was hard at work on their tenth album when COVID-19 hit. That also delayed the band’s planned live tour but now they are back on the road. For “Saturday Sessions,” Spoon performs “Inside Out.”
