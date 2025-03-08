Saturday Sessions: Sam Barber performs "Straight and Narrow" Singer-songwriter Sam Barber is one of country music's fastest rising stars. He taught himself how to play the guitar at 16, and two years later he released "Straight and Narrow," a song he had recorded in his bedroom. The single reached double-platinum status, and soon Barber found himself performing at the Grand Ole Opry and selling out shows. This past November, he released his first album "Restless Mind." Here is Sam Barber with "Straight and Narrow."