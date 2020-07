Saturday Sessions: Rufus Wainwright performs “Damsel In Distress” Canadian-American artist Rufus Wainwright has written and performed on nine albums, and his career has been nothing if not eclectic. Released just this month, “Unfollow the Rules” is the singer-songwriter’s first pop music album in eight years. He joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “Damsel In Distress,” written as a homage to Joni Mitchell.