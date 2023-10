Saturday Sessions: Robert Finley performs "Sneakin' Around" Robert Finley joined the army and then became a skilled carpenter. When he lost his sight, he put down the tools and found his true calling as a blues and soul singer. Now out with his fourth studio album "Black Bayou" and about to head out on a European tour, Finley is making a return to CBS Saturday Mornings to share new music. Here is Robert Finley with "Sneakin' Around."