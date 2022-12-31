Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Rachael & Vilray perform "Just Two"

The duo of singer-songwriter Rachael Price and guitarist-singer-songwriter Vilray return with their second studio album, "I Love a Love Song!" They join Saturday Sessions to perform their song, "Just Two."
