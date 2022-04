Saturday Sessions Presents: David Byrne on creating the Broadway phenomenon, “American Utopia” David Byrne’s newest project – “American Utopia” – is an inventive, groundbreaking and wildly successful Broadway show. One critic says it “may be the best live show of all time.” Byrne, who rose to prominence in the 1980s with his band, Talking Heads, sits down with CBS News’ Anthony Mason to discuss how the show got made and share some highlights from the stage.