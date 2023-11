Saturday Sessions: Olivia Dean performs "The Hardest Part" Olivia Dean is a rising U.K. star earning praise from the likes of Sir Elton John, who recently called her a "fabulous singer." Dean is breaking out on both sides of the Atlantic, with a debut album and a sold-out U.S. tour. Now, from her debut album "Messy" here is Olivia Dean with "The Hardest Part."