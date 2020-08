Saturday Sessions: Old 97's perform "The Dropouts" The alt-country legends Old 97’s got their start in the early-90's, becoming a popular Dallas bar band. They soon started recording and earning fans nationwide. Twenty-seven years later, the original group is still intact and earlier this month released their latest album, "Twelfth." They join “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” remotely from Dallas, Los Angeles and New York’s Hudson Valley, to perform "The Dropouts."