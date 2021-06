Saturday Sessions: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performs "Holy Mountain" Noel Gallagher is best known as co-founder of "Oasis," one of the best-selling rock bands of all time. A decade ago he launched a solo career – and this month he celebrates the release of a double-album of greatest hits, "Back The Way We Came Vol. 1." For this week's Saturday Sessions, Gallagher's High Flying Birds performs "Holy Mountain."