Saturday Sessions: Niki performs "Buzz" Born and raised in Indonesia, Niki started writing and performing music when she received her first guitar at just nine years old. At 15, she began covering American pop songs on YouTube and won a contest to apper as an opening act for Taylor Swift. Now living in the United States, Niki has recorded two albums and toured the world. With the title track from her newly released third album, here is Niki with "Buzz."