Saturday Sessions: Mt. Joy performs “My Vibe” Mt. Joy founding members Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper knew each other as Philadelphia high school students, meeting up years later in Los Angeles to form the band. Their first hit, “Astrovan,” took off on Spotify before another song, “Silver Lining,” took the top spot on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Chart. They released their second album, “Rearrange Us,” in June. Mt. Joy joined “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “My Vibe.”