Saturday Sessions: Morgan Wade performs "Time to Love, Time to Kill" Country star Morgan Wade grew up writing songs in Virginia, but mostly kept her talents to herself until college, when she decided to form a band. In 2019, her singing caught the attention of a famous guitarist and he offered to produce her first album. Now, making a return visit to Saturday Sessions, here is Morgan Wade with "Time to Love, Time to Kill" from her new album "Obsessed."