Saturday Sessions: Morgan Wade performs "Don't Cry" Growing up in Virginia, Morgan Wade started her first band in college—putting it together through an ad on Craigslist. Her live sets caught record producers' attention, leading to her debut album "Reckless" and songs that showed up on prominent playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, garnering over a million streams. Wade joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to perform her song "Don't Cry."