Saturday Sessions: Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway perform "She'll Change" This week on "Saturday Sessions," Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway. In 2017, Tuttle was the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Association's guitar player of the year award. Now she's in the midst of a nationwide headline tour and has just released an acclaimed new album. Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway perform "She'll Change."