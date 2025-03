Saturday Sessions: Michael Marcagi performs "Scared to Start" Michael Marcagi broke into the music scene in 2024 with his debut EP "American Romance." His vocals and knack for storytelling connecting with fans and led to his single "Scared to Start" going platinum and amassing over a billion TikTok views. On Friday, he released "Flyover State," the first single off his new EP "Midwest Kid," which comes out in April. Here is Michael Marcagi with "Scared to Start."