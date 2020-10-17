Saturday Sessions: Matt Berninger performs "Collar of Your Shirt" Matt Berninger was working in advertising in Cincinnati when he decided to turn his passion for music into his full-time job. He moved to Brooklyn, New York with friends and formed The National, the Grammy-winning band known for a series of critically acclaimed albums and unforgettable live shows. Now he's also launched a solo career with a new album, "Serpentine Prison." He joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to perform "Collar of Your Shirt."