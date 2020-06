Saturday Sessions: Margo Price performs Bob Dylan's "Things Have Changed" Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Margo Price was set to release her latest album, “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The Nashville artist, whose last album has been hailed as one of the best of the decade, has postponed the release until July 10. She joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Things Have Changed.”