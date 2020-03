Margaret Glaspy performs "Killing What Keeps ... Margaret Glaspy was born in Red Bluff, California and began playing guitar at the age of 15. Soon after heading east for music school, she began performing in clubs in Boston and New York. After a warm reception from fans and critics for her 2016 debut album, Glaspy released her newest collection on Friday, titled “Devotion.” She joined “CBS This Morning: Saturday” from the Bridge Studio in Brooklyn to perform “Killing What Keeps Us Alive”