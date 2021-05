Saturday Sessions: Manchester Orchestra performs "Keel Timing”Saturday Sessions: Manchester Orchestra performs "Keel Timing” Manchester Orchestra returns to Saturday Sessions after releasing their latest album, “The Million Masks of God.” The band formed in 2004, and since then, they have played the main stages at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza and had hits on the alternative charts. The band joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform "Keel Timing."