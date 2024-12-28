Saturday Sessions: Maggie Rose performs "Fake Flowers" Maggie Rose got an early start in the music world, performing in a Bruce Springsteen tribute band at 16. Three years later, she left college and moved to Nashville to pursue a music career. Since then, she's played at the Grand Ole Opry over a hundred times, recorded four studio albums and shared the stage with stars like Kelly Clarkson. Her latest album, "No One Gets Out Alive," is nominated for Best Americana Album at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards. Now, from that album, here is Maggie Rose with "Fake Flowers."